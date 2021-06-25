Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock worth $14,625,056. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $578.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $580.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

