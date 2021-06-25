Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

