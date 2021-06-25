Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 272.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,912 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,097.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

NYSE IPOF opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.