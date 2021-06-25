Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $832,000 Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOGO opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

