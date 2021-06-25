Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Owens Corning by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 213,990 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of OC opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

