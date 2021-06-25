Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.750-0.800 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.94.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 846,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,971. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

