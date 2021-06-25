Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 278.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

