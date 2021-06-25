Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €187.25 ($220.29).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI opened at €187.40 ($220.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €176.65. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.