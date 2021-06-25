Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,614.19 ($34.15) and last traded at GBX 2,620 ($34.23). 102,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 146,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,630 ($34.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 9.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,618.29. The company has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.