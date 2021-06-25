Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,047.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $895,028.64 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

