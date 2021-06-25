Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill Sells 5,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00.

Shares of PHR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The stock had a trading volume of 667,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phreesia by 81.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,687,000 after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,124,000 after buying an additional 616,536 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,574,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,021,000 after buying an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 400,581 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

