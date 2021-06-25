PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading 22.7% Lower This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $31,544.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00584826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037929 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,270,787 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

