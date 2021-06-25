Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $853.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.49 or 0.00375192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016542 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.00947919 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,824,683 coins and its circulating supply is 428,564,247 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.