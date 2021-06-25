Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after purchasing an additional 633,433 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after purchasing an additional 361,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.29. 263,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,912,545. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.82.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.