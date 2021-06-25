Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5,459.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.95. 4,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,761. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.32.

