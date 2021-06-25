Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.50. 13,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

