Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 244,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Ford Motor accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,200,976. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

