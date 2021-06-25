Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of SCHI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $55.60.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.