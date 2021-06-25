Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Discovery comprises about 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,488. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

