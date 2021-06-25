Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. 2,177,703 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.45.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.