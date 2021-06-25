Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 37,500 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,825,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,748,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,271.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 867.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pinterest by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pinterest by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

