Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.47

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.47 and last traded at $131.31, with a volume of 597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,561,000 after purchasing an additional 172,091 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $5,636,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

