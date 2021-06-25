PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001592 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $33.59 million and $408,182.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00029388 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010120 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

