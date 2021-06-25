PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

AGS stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $387.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

