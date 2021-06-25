PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.
NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.78. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
