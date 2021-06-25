PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLBY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.20.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.78. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.