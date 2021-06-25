Plian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116,773.00 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Plian has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $116,773.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.00581645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039071 BTC.

About Plian

Plian is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 826,309,442 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

