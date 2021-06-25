Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 4.7%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.42. 312,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,123,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.94.

The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

