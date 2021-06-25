Point Break Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,121,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 442,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 345,346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 233.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,488. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.28. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

