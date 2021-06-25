Polyient Games Governance Token Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $107.11 or 0.00336322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

