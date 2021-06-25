Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 1,251,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 940,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POAHY shares. HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

