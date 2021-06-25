Power Ledger Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.96 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $56.16 million and $4.96 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00598749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038623 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.