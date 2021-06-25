PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.47.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $169.52 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.