Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

