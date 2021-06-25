Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 84.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.