Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 849,990 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.18% of Albemarle worth $541,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Albemarle by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.59 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

