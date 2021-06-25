Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.41 Billion Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,947,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207,075 shares during the quarter. AECOM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 14.86% of AECOM worth $1,407,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. 2,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35. AECOM has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

