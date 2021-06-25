Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,047,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 29,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $494.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.19 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

