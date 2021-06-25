Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,128,743 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,614,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,128,743 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,043,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.45. 287,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

