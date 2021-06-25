Proequities Inc. Decreases Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Proequities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $129.61 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.