Proequities Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 460.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,860,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 67,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFI opened at $51.47 on Friday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.