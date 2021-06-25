Proequities Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.