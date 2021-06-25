Proequities Inc. Sells 2,946 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Proequities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

