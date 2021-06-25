Profound Medical’s (PROF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of PROF opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.14. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.