Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

