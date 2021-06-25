Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.460-3.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

