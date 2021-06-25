Prometeus Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.26 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $200.04 million and $3.26 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.16 or 0.00035085 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

