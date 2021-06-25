ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.42

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $7.16. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 249,012 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

