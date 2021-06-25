ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Trading Down 0.6%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. 794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBSFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

