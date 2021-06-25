Proton Trading Down 25.3% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.00603694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.