Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Downgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BGAOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.